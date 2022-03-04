Gourmia, America's #1 Air Fryer Brand, Launches New Products at the Inspired Home Show

BROOKLYN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, will be adding more air fryers and toaster oven air fryers to its industry-leading line-up at the 2022 Inspired Home Show in Chicago. Its air fryers enable consumers to eat better, fresher, and healthier without spending hours in the kitchen prepping, cooking, and then cleaning up.

All Three – and Much More – On Display at Gourmia's Inspired Home Show Booth, #L12102

Gourmia, America's #1 air fryer brand, launches new air fryers and toaster oven air fryers at the 2022 Inspired Home Show.

"Our air fryers deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "We design them to bring professional-chef techniques to every home kitchen, making healthy gourmet meals easier to achieve. The new models we are introducing at the Inspired Home Show include features such as Look' N Cook windows and light, Fry Force 360° technology, one-touch cooking modes, and easy clean-up. We're looking forward to showing them off at the show so attendees can see firsthand why Gourmia is America's top-selling air fryer brand."

Gourmia air fryers provide users a healthy way to cook, as they air fry food to crispy perfection without a drop of fatty oils. In addition, each of these new models comes with an extensive recipe book of original recipes and cooking charts crafted by in-house Gourmia chefs.

Featured new models being introduced at the Inspired Home Show include:

Look 'N Cook 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer

The sleek and durable GAF613 features Look 'N Cook window + light to monitor cooking while locking in heat; an extra-large 6-qt. square basket; 12 one-touch cooking functions; proprietary Fry Force 360° technology; Guided Cooking for customizable, easy-to-follow steps for best results; LED intuitive touchscreen displays and easy clean up.

Look 'N Cook 9-Quart Dual-Basket Digital Air Fryer with Smart Finish

The GAF938 comes with Look' N Cook window + light to monitor cooking while locking in heat; dual baskets with combined 9-qt. capacity; Smart Finish that allows two foods to be cooked at different temperatures and times, then syncs finish time so both foods are ready together; Match Cook function that matches settings for both baskets to allow large full 9-qt. capacity cooking; seven one-touch cooking functions; proprietary Fry Force 360° technology; Guided Cooking for customizable, easy-to-follow steps for best results; intuitive touchscreen displays, and easy cleanup.

0.8 Cu. Ft. Digital 6-Slice Toaster Oven / Air Fryer with French Doors

Offering ultimate versatility, the sleek and durable 1700-watt powerhouse GTF7655 doubles as both an Air Fryer and Toaster Oven. An advanced patented circulation system creates a powerful air flow above heating elements to target food with fast, super-heated air from every direction, delivering best-in-class air fry performance. The unit features 17 one-touch cooking modes; proprietary Fry Force 360° technology; French doors; spacious capacity; digital display, and accessory kit with oven rack, baking pan, fry basket, and crumb tray.

Gourmia FoodStation Chosen IHA Global Innovation Awards Finalist

The game-changing Gourmia FoodStation Smokeless Indoor Grill/Air Fryer has been named a finalist in this year's IHA Global Innovation Awards competition. The unit, a first of its kind, combines two of the most popular cooking methods into a revolutionary kitchen appliance. Reimagining both grilling and air frying, it represents the ease, versatility, and performance that today's generation of "food savvy" consumers demand from their kitchen products. The IHA gia is the world's leading awards program honoring overall excellence, business innovation, and creative merchandising in home goods retailing.

Availability

Gourmia's products are available at retailers nationwide, both in-store and online.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

