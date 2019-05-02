Gourmia ExpressPot Pressure Cookers Make Mother's Day Shopping a Pressure-less Pleasure

"Every model in our ExpressPot line of pressure cookers is technologically advanced and designed with convenience, simplicity, and versatility in mind," says Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Each makes a perfect gift for any Mom, whether she be a seasoned chef, just starting out, or somewhere in between. In just minutes, she can prepare delicious dinners with no defrosting or having to cook for hours on end."

Spearheading the line is the ExpressPot GPC965. This 6-quart pressure cooker cooks faster than competitors' pressure cookers, provides fully adjustable pressure settings from 1.5 psi to 12 psi, and offers these Gourmia innovations:

Auto Pressure Release that knows when pressure needs to be released (e.g., when cooking is done, and for some recipes, periodically throughout the cooking process), and automatically releases the pressure (the chef's hands will never have to be near the steam), making the unit safer and more convenient for the user.

Auto-Stir function releases pressure in short micro bursts throughout the cycle (ideally timed based on the recipe being cooked), effectively stirring the food to perfection without removing the lid or impacting the cooking temperature.

Remote Release Button that allows the user to safely release pressure manually – without putting their hands near the pressure release valve. Whether in automatic or manual mode, the user's hands and face (as well as those of others nearby) are protected when the pressure is released from the unit.

State-of-the-art Fully Adjustable Pressure Settings from 1.5-12 psi allow for complete cooking control. Or select one of the 12 presets for simple, no-fuss operation.

Other GPC965 convenience and safety features include:

SpeedSense™ state-of-the-art technology that includes:

PressurePerfect System that intelligently monitors pressure for consistent results.



FlavorMax Cooking to lock in flavor and nutrients for healthier, better-tasting meals.



SmartSeal Lid System with patented 12-level lid-lock technology for added safety and convenience.



SimpleSet Controls that provide easy-set presets for perfect results without guesswork.

LCD digital display with EZ-select dial control

13 cooking modes for ultimate versatility, and 12 presets for guesswork-free favorites

Precision thermostat that automatically regulates cooking temperature and internal pressure during the cooking process

Keep-warm function

24-hour delay timer and an auto timer

Auto-resume power function

Recipe book with photos

Other models in the Gourmia ExpressPot Pressure Cooker line include:

GPC400 Multifunction 4-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

GPC625 Multifunction 6-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

GPC655 Advanced Multi-Mode 6-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

GPC800 Multifunction 8-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

GPC855 Advanced Multi-Mode 8-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

GPC1000 Multifunction 10-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

GPC1200 Multifunction 12-Quart ExpressPot Pressure Cooker

Cat Cora – world-renowned chef, television personality, health and fitness expert, and mom – proudly uses and endorses Gourmia ExpressPot pressure cookers.

Availability

The Gourmia ExpressPot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (GPC965) as well as selected other models are available at Best Buy® locations across the country and online at BestBuy.com.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

