Gourmia's ExpressPot Automatically Takes the Pressure Out of Pressure Cooking

"This state-of-the-art pressure cooker, integrates never-before-seen technologies designed to increase safety, speed of cooking, and automate everything," commented Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Users can just sit back, relax, and marvel as the system regulates pressure, releases steam, and safely stirs all of the home-cooked pressure-cooker classics such as chicken, chili, stews and soups, rice, meats, grains, and so many more. With our ExpressPot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (GPC965), delicious meals are full steam ahead."

Pressure cooking meals has been a popular method of cooking for many years, going back to the days when grandma would have an old manual pressure cooker sitting on her stove. But safety was an issue with them and they fell out of favor. Recently, however, they have made a comeback, and now, Gourmia introduces the ExpressPot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker. The GPC965 cooks faster than other pressure cookers, it provides fully adjustable pressure settings from 1.5 psi to 12 psi and offers these innovations:

Automatic Pressure Release Technology

With other pressure cookers, the user has to monitor cooking pressure and manually release the pressure when cooking is done. The Gourmia ExpressPot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker knows when pressure needs to be released (when cooking is done, and for some recipes, periodically throughout the cooking process), and automatically releases the pressure. Automatic Pressure Release makes the unit safer and more convenient for the user.

Remote Pressure-Release Button

Allows the user to safely release pressure manually – without putting their hands near the pressure release valve. Whether in automatic or manual mode, the user's hands and face (as well as those of others nearby) are protected when the pressure is released from the unit.

Auto-Stir for Evenly Cooked Food

On standard pressure cookers, stirring the contents during use requires the lid to be opened, which in turn releases the pressure and lowers the cooking temperature. Gourmia's sophisticated Auto-Stir process provides the perfect solution. While cooking, it releases pressure in short micro bursts throughout the cycle (ideally timed based on the recipe being cooked), effectively stirring the food to perfection without removing the lid or impacting the cooking temperature.

SpeedSense™ Technology

The Gourmia ExpressPot 6-quart pressure cooker's state-of-the-art SpeedSense™ technology ensures innovation in every dish. It includes:

PressurePerfect System that intelligently monitors pressure for consistent results.

that intelligently monitors pressure for consistent results. FlavorMax Cooking to lock in flavor and nutrients for healthier, better-tasting meals.

to lock in flavor and nutrients for healthier, better-tasting meals. SmartSeal Lid System with patented 12-level lid-lock technology for added safety and convenience.

with patented 12-level lid-lock technology for added safety and convenience. SimpleSet Controls that provide easy-set presets for perfect results without the guesswork.

The unit also has a robust manual mode that allows for fully adjustable temperature time and pressure settings. Food cooked in the Gourmia ExpressPot Pressure Cooker is done quickly and effortlessly. With auto modes for quick and easy selections and manual settings for favorite recipes, it is a fully-refined, automated pressure-cooking marvel.

Other convenience and safety features include:

Beautiful LCD digital display with EZ-select dial control

13 cooking modes for ultimate versatility, including rice, slow cook, sauté, steam, yogurt, soup, keep warm, and more

Precision thermostat that automatically regulates cooking temperature and internal pressure during the cooking process

1000 watts of power that cooks up to 70% faster while retaining more flavor and nutrients,

Keep-warm function to maintain temperature until other parts of the meal are ready

24-hour delay timer and an auto timer

Auto resume power function resumes cooking once power is restored in event of power failure

Crafted of quality, durable materials – an inner non-stick liner and a stainless steel exterior

Ready-to-go recipes for user to choose from 12 presets for guesswork-free family favorites

Recipe book that includes 10 easy-to-follow recipes with photos

All Gourmia ExpressPot pressure cookers are proudly used and endorsed by world-renowned chef, television personality, health and fitness expert, and mom Cat Cora.

Availability

The Gourmia ExpressPot 6-quart Pressure Cooker (GPC965) is available now at Best Buy® locations across the country as well as online at BestBuy.com with Black Friday special pricing of $99.99 (Regular pricing of $199.99).

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

