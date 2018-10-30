Gov Murphy Headlining Nov 13 Jersey City Summit in 2 weeks

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Phil Murphy to speak at the 4th Annual - The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment. This principals gathering will once again host the region's leading investors, owners, developers, placemakers, planners, city, state & regional leaders on November 13th at Harborside in Downtown Jersey City overlooking the Manhattan Skyline. This year's Summit Chair is Former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Kim Guadagno.



The annual gathering will be hosted with Mack-Cali and bring executives from some of the largest public and private institutional real estate, private equity and asset management firms to discuss the Tri-State investment, development and economic landscape. Senior executives, city officials, public and private institutions will convene to explore investment and site selection opportunities in Jersey City, Northern NJ and the Metro NYC area. 800 senior level executives, placemakers and decision-makers are expected to attend.



Confirmed Speakers include: Governor Phil Murphy, former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno of Connell Foley, Steven J. Pozycki of SJP Properties, Michael DeMarco of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Tim Sullivan of NJ Economic Development Authority, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Norman Feinstein of Hampshire Real Estate Companies, Marshall Tycher of Roseland Residential Trust, Joseph Panepinto Jr. of Panepinto Properties, Kenneth Pasternak of KABR Group, Jonathan Kushner of KRE Group, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Jeffrey Gural of GFP Real Estate/Newmark Knight Frank, W. Nevins McCann of Connell Foley, Dale Talde of Three Kings Restaurant/Top Chef, Jackie Cuscuna of Ample Hills Creamery, Frank Cretella of Landmark Hospitality, Sue Henderson of NJCU, Annisia Cialone of the City of Jersey City, Jonathan Schwartzof BNE Real Estate, David Cheikin of Columbia Property Trust, John Walker of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Dean Marchetto of Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects & Jeffrey Hipschman of CBRE, amongst many others.



7:30 AM - Breakfast Networking Reception

8:25 AM - Kim Guadagno (Chair) Welcome Remarks

8:30 AM - Opening Remarks - Tim Sullivan, NJEDA

8:35 AM - Retail Panel

9:20 AM - Multifamily Panel

10:15 AM - Mid-Morning Reception

10:45 AM - Governor Special Remarks

11:00 AM - Office Panel

11:50 AM - Emerging Neighborhoods Panel

12:40 PM - Lunch Reception

1:50 PM - Amenities Panel

2:45 PM - Reval Presentation

2:50 PM - Fire-Side Chat w/ Mike DeMarco, Steve Pozcyki and Nevins McCann

3:30 PM - Closing Remarks from Annisia Cialone, HEDC Director, Jersey City

3:35 PM - Chair Closing Remarks

3:40 PM - Wrap-Up Reception

5:00 PM



When: November 13th, 2018 7:30 am - 4:30 pm EST



Where: Harborside 3 - 210 Hudson Street, 7th Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302



Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, sabouzied@roundtableadvisory.com



RELATED LINKS



https://InvestJersey.CITY

https://TheJerseyCitySummit.com



Contact:

Sherif Abouzied, The Jersey City Summit

sabouzied@roundtableadvisory.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12737687



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Roundtable & Advisory

Related Links

https://TheJerseyCitySummit.com

