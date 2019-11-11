Gov. Murphy, Mayor Fulop & 99 Hudson Panel at Nov 18th Jersey City Summit in 1 Week

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Phil Murphy & Mayor Steven Fulop to speak in 1 week at the 5th Annual - The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment. This leadership gathering will once again host the region's leading investors, owners, developers & placemakers - city, state & regional principals on November 18th at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the waterfront. The Summit's Chair is once again Former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Kim Guadagno of Connell Foley.

The annual summit will bring senior executives, state & city officials, public and private institutions to highlight recent successes & explore investment and site selection opportunities in Jersey City and the Metro NYC area. 725 senior level executives, placemakers and decision-makers are already registered to attend. 950 attended in 2018.

Confirmed Speakers include: Tim Sullivan of NJ Economic Development Authority, Annisia Cialone from the City of Jersey City, Diana Jeffrey of the JCRA, Chris Weilminster of Urban Edge Properties, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Rob Naso of BentallGreenOak, Kenneth Pasternak of KABR Group, Jeremy Kaplan of Kushner Real Estate Group, W. Nevins McCann of Connell Foley, Greg Belew of Lennar Multifmaily Communities, Christopher Albanese of Albanese Organization, Sue Henderson of NJCU, Abe Naparstek of Brookfield Properties, Charles Richman of the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency. Leslie Anderson of New Jersey Redevelopment Authority, Anthony Cammarata of Goldman Sachs, Aaron Price or Propelify & New Jersey Tech Council, Jonathan Schultz of Onyx Equities, Jonathan Schultz of BNE Real Estate, Karim Hutson of Genesis, Jose Cruz of JLL, Edward Martoglio of RPM Development, Roland Nader of COA Hudson & Paul Silverman of SILVERMAN.

7:30 AM - Breakfast Reception

10:35 AM - Remarks - Mayor Fulop

3:20 PM - Remarks - Governor Murphy

3:40 PM - 99 Hudson - Design, Build, Marketing Panel

4:25 PM - Closing Remarks / 4:45 PM - Closing Reception until 6 PM

When: November 18th, 2019 7:30 am - 6 pm EST

Where: Hyatt Regency - 2 Exchange Place, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, sabouzied@roundtableadvisory.com

