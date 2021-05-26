Gov. Murphy, Mayor Fulop & Regional Leaders at June 15-17 Virtual, The Jersey City Summit by roundtable&advisory

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Phil Murphy & Mayor Steven Fulop to speak once again at The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment Virtual 6th Annual Gathering – June 15-17th, 2021. This is the third consecutive year the two leaders will be keynoting the leadership summit. The gathering has become one of the region's must-attend real estate & placemaking conference. Organizers expect more than 1000 attendees to attend the first-time virtual summit. Spread over 3 days the conference will cover Office, Multifamily, Retail, Mixed-Use, Affordable Housing & successful development, placemaking and institutional investment. Day 3 of the gathering will be a series of case studies looking at Jersey City's most Innovative Projects including Bayfront, The Cove, SciTech Scity, Harborside & Canal Crossing. The principals-led gathering will bring senior executives, state & city officials, public and private institutions to highlight recent successes & explore investment and site selection opportunities in Jersey City and the Metro NYC area.



Confirmed Speakers include: Governor Phil Murphy, Mayor Steven Fulop, Joyce Watterman, Jersey City Council President, Mahbod Nia of Mack-Cali, Eliot Sptizer of Sptizer Enterprises, David Barry of Ironstate / Urby, Wasseem Boraie of Boarie Development, Danielle De Vita of Urban Edge Properties, Jonathan Kushner of Kushner Real Estate, Fred Cooper of Toll Brothers, Laurent Morali of Kushner Companies, Amir Korangy of The Real Deal, Rob Naso of BentallGreenOak, Aaron Price of TechUnited, Annisia Cialone of the City of Jersey, Tom McGee of International Council of Shopping Centers, Erik-Jan Vermeulen of Concrete Architecture, Sue Henderson of NJCU, Meredith Marshall of BRP Companies, Tim Henkel of Pennrose, Frank Frallicciardi of Brookfield Properties, Melanie Walter of the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency. Diana Jeffrey of the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, Anthony Cammarata of Goldman Sachs, Nicholas Stone of Bluestone Lane Coffee, Joseph Panepinto of Panepinto Properties, Debbie Hart of BioNJ, Michael Lastoria of &Pizza, Paul Hoffman of Liberty Science Center / SciTech Scity, amongst many others. Law firm Connell Foley is the Summit Chair once again. Co-Chairs Philip McGovern, W. Nevins McCann and George Garcia will be overseeing the panel discussion across the 3 day virtual event. The summit is envisioned, developed and produced by Roundtable & Advisory.



Day 1 June 15th - Panel Discussion



8:50 AM- Chair Welcome Remarks

9:00 AM- Office

10:00 AM- Life Sciences

11:00 AM- Networking + 1ON1s

1:00 PM- Amenities

2:00 PM- Mayor's Remarks

2:15 PM- Chair Closing Remarks

2:25 PM- Networking + 1ON1s



Day 2 June 16th - Panel Discussion



8:50 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks

9:00 AM - Affordable Housing

10:00 AM - Multifamily

11:00 AM - Networking + 1ON1s

12:00 PM - Design (Covid-Response)

1:00 PM - Mixed-Use + Retail

2:00 PM – Emerging Neighborhoods

3:00 PM - Governor's Remarks

3:15 PM - Chair Closing Remarks

3:25 PM - Networking + 1ON1s



Day 3 June 17th- Innovative Project Discussions - IPDs



8:50 AM - Chair Welcome Remarks

9:00 AM - Harborside

9:30 AM - The Cove

10:00 AM - Bayfront

11:00 AM - VYV

12:00 PM - Networking + 1ON1s

1:00 PM - SciTech Scity – Where The Future Comes Alive

1:30 PM - 170 Erie

2:00 PM - Canal Crossing

2:30 PM - Summit Closing Remarks

2:45 PM - Chair Closing Remarks

3:00 PM - Networking + 1ON1s



When: June 15-17th, 2021 8 am - 6 pm EST



Where: Virtually (Virtual Conference Platform) – TheJCSummit.com

Special Networking & Virtual Exhibiting Provided on Platform in addition to 1 Year Access to Panel Discussion which will be On-Demand.



Media & Sponsor Contact: Sherif Abouzied, 201-589-0892, [email protected]



RELATED LINKS



https://youtu.be/usFO-Iq1kuk



https://InvestJersey.CITY

https://TheJerseyCitySummit.com

Contact:

Sherif Abouzied, Founder & Managing Principal, The Jersey City Summit by roundtable&advisory

[email protected]



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12871046



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Roundtable & Advisory