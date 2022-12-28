Gov. Parson Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "Missouri School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Critical for Kids' Education

Missouri families to hold more than 400 events during the twelfth annual celebration of school choice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Mike Parson has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Missouri. Over the next four weeks, more than a dozen other governors are expected to join this proclamation. During the Week state, city, and county leaders nationwide will formally raise their voices to create awareness of the importance of customizable education options.

Gov. Parson's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high quality education options for the future of Missouri children. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents, and community leaders who invest in local schools.

"Missouri School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri-proclamation-2023.

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 376 activities across the state of Missouri–– rallies, in-school activities, a citywide schools open house in Kansas City, a charter school fair in St. Louis, a fun virtual school student rally in Jefferson City, and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"Missouri's school choices are cause for celebration as educational opportunity helps children thrive in different learning environments," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This proclamation will bring more families into the celebration of how school choice helps all students in Missouri achieve their full potential."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri

SOURCE National School Choice Week