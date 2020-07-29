Gov. Walz and Minnesota Businesses Take Action to Close the Unemployment Gap Among People of Color by Signing On to New Career Advancement Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rae Mackenzie Group, Inc. releases the Charter Equity Hiring & Advancement Partners (EHAPs) for the highly anticipated People Of Color Careers™ proprietary hiring and career advancement program and platform, scheduled to launch Oct. 2020.



The Charter members have come together to ensure that Black professionals and other Professionals of Color have equitable access to career and advancement opportunities. By signing on early, Charter partners are opening new pathways for People of Color of varying levels of professional experience to have direct, meaningful contact with hiring managers and recruiters in a way they've never had before. Careers™ will be a one-stop hub for Professionals of Color to browse current openings and advancement opportunities, apply to careers, access career development content, and communicate with hiring managers and recruiters directly on the platform.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBk831vGCyA



"By becoming Charter members, these corporations are committing to meaningful change," said Governor Walz. "People of Color must have equal opportunities to thrive. That starts with equal access to career advancement possibilities. This program will play a critical role in advancing equity in the workforce."



The following corporations have answered the call for recruitment and income equity by becoming People of Color Careers™ Charter EHAPs: Andersen Windows & Doors, U.S. Bank, Thrivent, and Midco.



People Of Color Careers™ is not a job site, but rather a solution to the problem that Professionals of Color face of not having exposure and access to decision makers in charge of hiring and promoting. People Of Color Careers™ brings the professionals and employers together, allowing them to find each other in a way that they wouldn't have been able to before. Careers™ closes the barrier of distance that prevents connections from being made. Present on the Careers™ platform will be quality candidates possessing a breadth of education, experience, and expertise, held back not by their qualifications, but by their lack of access. From college grads looking to launch promising careers to professionals with years of invaluable practical experience to managers skilled at leading teams to executive-level practitioners looking to occupy the C-suite, the professionals represented will be from a myriad of backgrounds. People Of Color Careers™ proprietary platform is positioned to be a resource for any company, regardless of industry.



The platform is currently anticipated to release on Oct. 20, 2020. Professionals of Color will be able to begin populating profiles as soon as Sep. 1, 2020 to give them a chance to include all of the necessary information to create a robust profile so that they get noticed and get hired.



Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group and Founder of People Of Color Careers™, summed everything up by saying, "Black professionals and other Professionals of Color deserve a chance. Companies often say they are committed to DEI, but are slow to show any initiative. And we all know, what gets measured gets done. That's why our proprietary equity hiring and career advancement platform focuses on reporting tools for employers to measure their efforts. Now those employers who are truly serious about DEI will have a powerful, additional tool for populating their EEO-1 reports and have additional programming to support their Affirmative Action Plans."



Professionals wanting to have their profiles on the Careers™ platform and employers wanting to learn more about becoming an Equity Hiring & Advancement Partner should visit www.peopleofcolorcareers.com for more information, next steps, and to join an interest list to receive important updates.



Media Contact:

Nehemiah Harvey

6125201389



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12831968



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Rae Mackenzie Group, Inc.