Governance has a New Champion

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supplemental Charter of the Institute was sealed on 16 September 2019 changing the former name The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators to The Chartered Governance Institute.

This historic change for the 125 years' old institute reflects and embraces how their global membership of governance professionals has evolved over the past decade. The ethos and new visual identity encompasses a wider remit to support and qualify chartered secretaries, governance advisers, risk and compliance managers, non-executive directors - anyone who takes on governance responsibilities in increasingly regulated and risk conscious societies.

The new name positions the Institute as the membership organisation for anyone involved in governance, and is the only institute focused on governance that is Chartered.

The Institute has an overarching global governing body, referred to as CGI Global, and nine divisions based internationally across Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Associated Territories, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Mainland China, Southern Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, and Zimbabwe.

Collectively, The Chartered Governance Institute is the only international organisation that can offer a qualification that empowers a person with skills that transcend borders. The organisation facilitates the international movement of governance professionals and their ideas, ensuring member portability. The Chartered Governance Institute sets the standard of the profession globally and defines the future of good governance.

The Chartered Governance Institute is launching a new global governance eCommunity at cgiglobal.org that will underscore its unique capacity to be the go-to destination for anyone involved in governance.

The Chartered Governance Institute supports over 29,000 members living and working in over 80 countries through professional governance qualifying and training programmes.

Tim Sheehy FCG, Director General of The Chartered Governance Institute comments, "Our vision is to be the leader in the practice of governance around the world. Our mission is to become the shining beacon in governance. We will be the best advocates, the best educators and the most active organisation in the promotion of good governance globally."

About The Chartered Governance Institute:

The Chartered Governance Institute sets the global standard which aspiring governance professionals aim to reach.

The Chartered Governance Institute represents and supports those individuals within organisations -- company secretaries, governance professionals, risk and compliance managers, non-executive directors... anyone who takes on governance responsibilities in increasingly regulated and risk conscious societies.

We are the global qualifying body for Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals, whose broad skill set includes law, finance, governance, strategy development, risk management and compliance.

With 125 years of history we are educators. Mentors. Influencers. Advocators. Promoters. Practitioners. Leaders of good governance around the world.

The Chartered Governance Institute is truly global with nine local institutes in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Associated Territories, New Zealand, Mainland China and Hong Kong, Southern Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, and Zimbabwe. supporting over 29,000 members living and working in over 80 countries.

