Government Experience (GX.ae) Portal endorsed at Government Services Forum hosted at University of California, Berkeley

The forum convened 15 experts from government, academia and the public sector, mostly from in and around the Silicon Valley, to engage in discussions moderated by Jonathan Reichental, CEO of Human Future and a former CIO of the City of Palo Alto, California. Leading universities represented included UC Berkeley, Harvard and Pepperdine. They were joined by senior public servants from the City of Palo Alto, City of Menlo Park, City and County of San Francisco, Human Services Agency San Francisco and private sector executives from companies including IBM, Oracle, IDEO, Swiftly, SAP and Amazon. Ernst & Young served as the Forum's knowledge partner.

The GX portal, which is free to join, was launched at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE in 2019 as a one-of-its-kind platform to share knowledge, enable interaction and activate ideas on government services. It aims to unite government decision-makers, global practitioners and innovators to re-examine and re-define government experience for the present and future.

The GX portal also offers members video-based learning opportunities, including content extracted from GXTalks events held by the Prime Minister's Office in Dubai. These talks, delivered by thought leaders from both the public and the private sectors, bring out ideas around service design, customer service, the increased impact of digital platforms and other topics relevant to public servants in this realm of new technologies.

His Excellency Mohammed Bin Taliah, Assistant Director General for the Government Services Sector at the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said: "GX.ae is a platform that aligns with our mission of empowering public officials in the UAE and across the globe to provide the best Government Experience. We will continue to offer resources and encourage the international community to take part in the discussion on GX.ae as we prepare to receive our colleagues for our global gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the World Government Summit in November 2020."

The Government Experience (GX) Portal is a global platform to share knowledge, enable interaction and activate ideas on government services, launched by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program at the Prime Minister's Office in the UAE. GX is being developed as a new concept for government service excellence from the UAE, that optimizes government service experiences and goes upstream to serve customers with intuitive, intelligent and delightful services.

