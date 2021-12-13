Government Initiatives in Favor of Forest Preservation Spurs Forestry Machinery Sales at 5%

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR on the forestry machinery market offers 10-year forecast for 2020-2030. The study analyzes crucial trends, drivers and restraints that are currently determining the growth of the market. To present the information in a comprehensive manner, the report has been segmented on the basis of machine type across seven major regions.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global forestry machinery market is anticipated to expand at a moderate 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Rising focus on forest management activities, rapid industrialization & urbanization, flourishing construction industry, and the transition of forestry operations from manual work to mechanized and automated ones are some of the factors driving the forestry machinery market.

Population explosion has resulted in expansion of construction & building activities across the globe. According to the United Nations (UN), world population is projected to reach 8.5 Bn by 2031. With increasing population, development of residential as well as commercial sector will create lucrative growth prospects for forest products such as timber and rubber.

Further, government initiatives to increase forest cover is positively impacting the growth in the forestry machinery market. New modern techniques and machinery are being employed to restore lost forest cover. The miraculously transformation of Saihanba from barren land to lush forest due to China's efforts is one such example.

Consecutively, introduction of new automated products with high performance features is transforming the market. Manufacturers are continuously integrating modern technologies such as sensors and GPS to increase the efficiency and workers safety.

Increasing usage of timber in residential and commercial construction activities, such as flooring and wall & roof designing will continue to fuel the demand for forestry machinery during the forecast period. Moreover, bourgeoning demand for paper across the world will bode well for the market.

As per Fact.MR, forwarders segment is projected to dominate the global forestry machinery market through 2030. Demand for improved and fast transit of logged woods from forests to stock areas is boosting the sales of forwarders.

Regionally, Europe will continue to lead the forestry machinery market, accounting for around 38% value through 2030. Growth in the region is driven by expanding construction industry and favorable initiatives taken by European Union (EU) countries to fund forestry activities via national development programs.

"Rising adoption of smart machinery for managing forestry operations will continue to accelerate the growth in forestry machinery market. Besides this, key players are collaborating with building & construction industry giants to cater to the growing applications of forestry machinery. This is expected to increase their revenues over the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Forestry Machinery Market Survey

Europe will continue its dominance in the forestry machinery market, accounting for around 2/5 th of the global market in 2021.

will continue its dominance in the forestry machinery market, accounting for around 2/5 of the global market in 2021. With rising adoption of heavy machinery for forest operations and surging building & construction activities, East Asia market is set to expand by 1.5X through 2030.

market is set to expand by 1.5X through 2030. North America market is anticipated to expand by 1.4X between 2020 and 2030, with the U.S. spearheading the growth.

market is anticipated to expand by 1.4X between 2020 and 2030, with the U.S. spearheading the growth. In terms of machine, forwarders segment is projected to account for over 25% market share by the end of 2030.

Key Drivers

Rising government initiatives for preserving and maintaining forest cover will augment the demand for better forestry machinery.

Availability of rental forestry machinery is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Adoption of electric and hybrid machines is expected to create lucrative growth avenues within forestry machinery market.

Key Restraints

High cost associated with modern automatic machines might impede the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the forestry machinery market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by introducing advanced equipment. Besides this, they have adopted several expansion strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In February 2021 , John Deere introduced its new powerful, purpose-built 768L-II Bogie skidder, a true woodland warrior designed to conquer wet conditions and steep slope terrain.

, John Deere introduced its new powerful, purpose-built 768L-II Bogie skidder, a true woodland warrior designed to conquer wet conditions and steep slope terrain. In December 2021 , ASV Holdings launched the MAX-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader. Featuring 10 percent more horsepower than the previous model, the 12,990-pound RT-135F gives operators the ability to maintain performance while operating high-flow attachments.

, ASV Holdings launched the MAX-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader. Featuring 10 percent more horsepower than the previous model, the 12,990-pound RT-135F gives operators the ability to maintain performance while operating high-flow attachments. In 2021, Doosan Infracore launched a new model DX225FM for specific forest applications.

In September 2020 , Eco Log launched Eco Log 584F, its latest forwarder with a loading capacity of 16 Tonnes and the sixth addition to its wide and comprehensive forwarder range. The new product expands the company's forestry machinery portfolio.

Some of the prominent players operating in the forestry machinery market profiled by Fact.MR are:

John Deere

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar

Kubota Corporation

Komatsu

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Volvo AB

Ponsse

Bell Equipment

Tigercat International Inc.

Rottne Industri AB

Eco Log

Dafo

Barko Hydraulics, LLC

Rabaud

More Insights on the Global Forestry Machinery Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of forestry machinery market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for forestry machinery with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Machine

Skidders

Forwarders

Swing Machines

Bunchers

Harvesters

Loaders

Other Forestry Machinery

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Forestry Machinery Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into forestry machinery demand outlook for 2020-2030

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for forestry machinery market between 2020 and 2030

Forestry machinery market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Forestry machinery market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

