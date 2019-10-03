Government of Honduras rejects accusations against president in the "Tony" Hernández lawsuit

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Honduras, in light of the wave of speculations released through different communication media following the start of the lawsuit against Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernández, energetically clarified that at no time did the New York district attorney handling this lawsuit provide evidence that the president of the Republic, Mr. Juan Orlando Hernández, receive money from Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

"These are false, baseless accusations that unfairly seek to harm the country's image and discredit the man criminals fear the most in Honduras, President Juan Orlando Hernández," said the Government through an official communication.

Through this communication, released on Wednesday, October 2, the Government of Honduras reiterated that the country has become hostile territory for drug trafficking, dropping from first to twelfth in the ranking of countries that receive drugs en route to the United States, according to the International Maritime Center Against Drug Trafficking of Colombia.

This result is due in large part to the fact that since 2010, when President Juan Orlando Hernández headed the National Congress, Honduras has led a transnational anti-crime strategy that resulted in approval of more than 20 laws and instruments, including extradition.

Since the time the strategy was implemented in 2014, there have been 24 extradition proceedings, resulting in the voluntary delivery of another dozen drug traffickers, thus breaking up the six most powerful drug trafficking cartels operating in Honduras, and ending their reigns of terror.

The Government of Honduras states that it will take down criminals, drug traffickers, and anyone who has agreements with them with the intent of reversing extradition and laws such as the seizure of assets and money laundering, as well as the spokespersons for organized crime who want to take advantage of the climate of disinformation to achieve their ends at any cost.

SOURCE President of the Government of Honduras