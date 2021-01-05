Government Technology Recognizes Accela for Sixth Consecutive Year on its GovTech 100 List

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced it has been selected by Government Technology as a 2021 GovTech 100 company for the sixth consecutive year. This market-leading annual list curated and published by Government Technology recognizes govtech leadership in helping state and local governments better serve their communities in highly-effective and innovative ways, particularly in response to COVID-19.

Over the past 20 years, Accela has exclusively focused on driving digital transformation in government, helping hundreds of agencies streamline essential processes through best-in-class cloud solutions built on its robust and flexible Civic Platform . The company currently works with over 80 percent of America's largest cities, has a presence across all 50 U.S. states, and helps governments deliver services for more than 275 million citizens worldwide. Building on its technical strength and domain expertise, when COVID-19 hit, Accela was able to work quickly to develop a suite of 13 cloud solutions within two weeks – each purpose-built to help all local and state governments address their most immediate challenges to keep operations running and residents safe. The solutions enabled governments to offer online citizen services, enable mobile capabilities for staff, conduct virtual inspections, and more.

"At Accela, our mission is to help our state and local customers better serve their communities through innovative technology. The past year has shown that transformation was needed in government to bring together residents and technology to solve problems bigger than ourselves," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "We are proud to be selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2021 and have our efforts and results of the past year recognized."

Over the last year, Accela also expanded its SaaS offerings with the release of its new Civic Application for Fire Prevention and Premium Citizen Experience powered by OpenCities , which help provide intuitive, consumer-like experiences for residents and improve cities' and states' ability to deliver vital public services digitally. As a leader in powering governments' move to the cloud, Accela migrated over 200 agencies from its data center-hosted solution to its SaaS infrastructure and launched a SaaS upgrade program to provide a cost-effective path for agencies of all sizes to bolster resiliency, scalability, and efficiency. The company received awards from Inc. , Microsoft , SaaS Mag , and the San Francisco Business Times , underscoring its leadership in providing agencies with industry-disrupting technology to navigate the demands of today's greatest civic challenges.

Today's announcement demonstrates Accela's commitment to delivering modern digital tools to help build thriving communities, now and in the future. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as an Inc. Best in Business Award winner and a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Journal. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com.

