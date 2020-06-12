Governor and Mary Pat Christie Launch New Jersey 30-Day Fund

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie have launched the New Jersey 30-Day Fund to help businesses in New Jersey affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Fund, modeled after a successful Virginia program, the VA 30-Day Fund, will provide $3,000 forgivable loans to businesses owned and operated by a New Jersey resident. Companies must have between three and 30 employees. The application process is simple and quick, and businesses will get an answer on their application in three days.

"Mary Pat and I have heard so many stories of hard-working New Jersey residents who have been financially devastated by this horrible disease," said Governor Christie. "Our hope is to quickly provide some financial relief to help those businesses who need it most."

The New Jersey 30-Day Fund has been established as a partner of the Virginia fund started by Pete and Burson Snyder, which is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit.

"In speaking with the Snyder family, it was apparent that the quick turnaround was a life-saver for small businesses which were waiting to reopen," said Mary Pat Christie. "By establishing the NJ 30-Day Fund as a partner of the Virginia program, we can be up and running and providing loans this week."

If businesses that receive the loans can re-pay those loans, the Christies said those repayments would go back into the fund to provide additional loans to other worthy businesses. The Fund can accept contributions from businesses and individuals who seek to support their local New Jersey neighbors. It will launch with a $100,000 contribution from the Christie Family. To contribute or for more information, please visit: nj30dayfund.com.

The Virginia 30-Day Fund was launched by Disruptor Capital CEO Pete Snyder and his wife Burson. "We started the 30-Day Fund in Virginia to help small businesses survive the cash crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In five short weeks we have funded over 300 struggling small businesses from all across the Commonwealth. Given the solid and resourceful leadership they provided for New Jersey in the wake of Superstorm Sandy and the millions they raised from the private sector to offer immediate relief to their citizens, we could think of no two better partners and leaders than Mary Pat and Governor Chris Christie to help save jobs and struggling small businesses in the Garden State."

The New Jersey 30-Day Fund has secured volunteer assistance from Seton Hall business, law, undergrad and other college students who will review grant applications and help businesses through the process. Several New Jersey companies are offering volunteer services to also assist.

"My hope is that this will be one more example of New Jersey residents helping New Jersey residents," said Governor Christie. "We will get through this crisis together."

Media Contact: Robert Zito

Zito Partners

(917) 692-0747

[email protected]

SOURCE New Jersey 30 Day Fund

Related Links

http://nj30dayfund.com

