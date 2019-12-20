Governor Chris Sununu Supports New Hampshire Manufacturing By Visiting Local New Hampshire Business, Novel Iron Works

GREENLAND, N.H., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novel Iron Works, a local, women-owned family business in Greenland, New Hampshire, yesterday afternoon welcomed New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu for a holiday luncheon and facility tour. As part of his visit, Governor Sununu celebrated New Hampshire's manufacturing workers and talked with workers about how unfair international trade practices hurt New Hampshire's fabricated steel industry. Governor Sununu lauded Novel Iron Works as essential to the health of the New Hampshire economy, as well as critical to American industrial jobs.

"We were honored to have Governor Sununu join us at Novel Iron Works for our holiday luncheon and have him meet with our workers and their families," said Hollie Noveletsky, CEO of Novel Iron Works. "As one of New Hampshire's top women-led businesses, Novel Iron Works plays an essential role in the construction of America's critical infrastructure. With more than 115,000 fabricated structural steel jobs across the United States, facilities like ours are truly the backbone of local communities in New Hampshire and beyond.

"It was a great privilege to meet with New Hampshire's fabricated structural steel workers yesterday at Novel Iron Works," said Governor Chris Sununu. "Novel Iron Works serves as a jobs engine for our entire state. What Hollie and her team have built in Greenland is a New Hampshire success story — and something we are all proud of."

Governor Sununu's visit was an occasion for celebration, Novel Iron Works was recently named one of the top women-led New Hampshire businesses. Emphasizing a philosophical approach to treating workers as family, Novel Iron Works fosters a loyal, talented workforce of 140 New Hampshire workers, alongside our workers at Rose Steel Inc. In the United States more broadly, the fabricated structural steel industry is responsible for directly employing 115,000 Americans nationwide and supporting hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs.

About Novel Iron Works Inc.

Novel Iron Works Inc. is a third-generation family-owned company that employs 140 American workers as part of Novel Iron Works Inc. and our sister company Rose Steel Inc. A women-owned enterprise, Novel Iron Works Inc. has been furnishing and erecting structural steel, steel joist, metal deck and miscellaneous metals since 1956.

Novel Iron Works Inc. is also a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction, a non-partisan, not-for-profit technical institute and trade association established in 1921 to serve the structural steel design community and construction industry in the United States.

