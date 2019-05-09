Governor Doug Ducey Announces A $3.6M Grant To The 100 Club Of Arizona From The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

PHOENIX, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a press conference held May 8 at the Arizona State Capitol, Governor Doug Ducey announced that The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has issued a grant for up to $3.6M to The 100 Club of Arizona. The funds will help further the organization's mission of supporting first responders and their families who have experienced trauma and loss in the line of duty.

"Our first responders put their physical and mental health at risk every day," said businessman Bob Parsons. "This grant will not only help them heal from catastrophic injuries and illnesses, but will provide additional support for those coping with PTSD and other challenges."

Specifically, the grant will provide additional funding over a three-year period to the following 100 Club of Arizona programs:

The Safety Enhancement Stipend – This program allows public safety agencies statewide to apply for financial assistance to purchase equipment and supplies that further the safety of their members.

– This program allows public safety agencies statewide to apply for financial assistance to purchase equipment and supplies that further the safety of their members. Peer 100 – The Peer 100 Program connects first responders with mental health and wellness services, specifically for coping with PTSD and other hazards of the job.

– The Peer 100 Program connects first responders with mental health and wellness services, specifically for coping with PTSD and other hazards of the job. H.E.R.O.S. Program – When first responders encounter a life-altering situation, such as cancer, a terminal illness or death, The 100 Club of Arizona steps in to offer financial support.

– When first responders encounter a life-altering situation, such as cancer, a terminal illness or death, The 100 Club of steps in to offer financial support. The grant will also help The 100 Club of Arizona establish The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Assistance Fund – The money from this program will provide additional and much needed assistance to officers and firefighters who experience a catastrophic injury in the line of duty.

"The men and women who serve our community each day deserve our respect and support," said Renee Parsons. "Bob and I are proud to partner with the 100 Club to offer increased safety equipment, mental health services and financial aid to first responders and their families."



Established in 1986, The 100 Club of Arizona provides much needed support to public safety agencies, their members and families statewide. Today, services have expanded beyond financial assistance to include funding for enhanced safety equipment, confidential mental health services and scholarships.

"This donation from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is nothing short of extraordinary," said Angela Harrolle, CEO and President of The 100 Club. "Their support and generous financial contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of Arizona's first responders and their families. We are filled with gratitude."

To learn more about the 100 Club or how you can get involved, visit 100club.org.

About The 100 Club of Arizona

For more than 50 years, the 100 Club of Arizona has provided financial assistance, safety, and welfare support to first responders and the families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The 100 Club of Arizona supports all city, county, state, federal and tribal public safety agencies, fire services, probation, corrections, parole and law enforcement departments who provide for the safety of the citizens of Arizona.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

SOURCE The 100 Club of Arizona

Related Links

http://www.100club.org

