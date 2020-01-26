Governor Dunleavy Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Alaska School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation naming Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Alaska School Choice Week. In doing so, he joined dozens of other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide who have issued similar statements.

During Alaska School Choice Week, students, parents, and community members will participate in 93 events and activities to raise awareness about school choice. These events are some of the 50,000 celebrations — including rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more — taking place during National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week represents the nation's largest ever celebration of educational opportunity, and seeks to raise awareness about the school options parents want for their children.

"We're very glad that Alaska is participating in this celebration of education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We're grateful that Gov. Dunleavy issued the proclamation and we hope School Choice Week's activities leave Alaska families encouraged and informed."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

