Governor Extends Time For Filing Child Victims Act Claims

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victims of childhood abuse throughout the State of New York were relieved on the morning of May 8th to learn that Governor Andrew Cuomo had signed an Executive Order extending the time in which to file actions under the Child Victims Act (CVA) to January 14, 2021, due to the effects of COVID-19. Executive Order 202.28, explained Jerry Parker of New York's Parker Waichman LLP, a law firm handling a significant number of child abuse cases under the CVA, quelled the fears of many victims who were unable to work together with their lawyers in order to file their lawsuits as a result of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. "It was going to make it impossible for these victims to file their CVA actions under the old deadline of August 14, 2020. Their abusers would be allowed to escape. That can't happen now thanks to the Governor."

Childhood abuse victims need to work closely with their attorneys because of the delicate nature of their claims. Many of these claims span the years, with the injuries deep and disturbing. Parker described how there was no substitute for face-to-face preparation of their cases by attorneys with the care and concern to take the time to do it well. "This is not like a curbside pickup of your dinner or social distancing in a supermarket. This is personal and raw." Parker added that he believed many of the defendants in these cases, often large, institutional concerns with multiple cases against them, had been ready to move motions to dismiss the CVA actions forward as the old deadline approached.

