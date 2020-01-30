Governor Ricketts Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Nebraska School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Nebraska School Choice Week today at a rally celebrating school choice at the state capitol today. In doing so, he joined more than two dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

School Choice Week in Nebraska features 209 events and activities, independently planned by parents, schools, and other community organizers across the state. The rallies, school fairs, open houses, and roundtable discussions aim to foster conversation about the education choices that parents want for their children.

More than 50,000 events have been planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education.

"We're grateful Gov. Ricketts issued this proclamation and we're encouraged by Nebraska families' involvement," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Parents know their children best, and choices allow parents to tailor education to their children's unique personalities, talents, and needs."

