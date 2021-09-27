Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Terran Orbital will Invest $300 Million in Florida to Construct the World's Largest, State-of-the-Art, Commercial Spacecraft Facility

The 660,000 square foot facility will feature a campus-based AI controlled supply chain enabling Terran Orbital to uphold its renowned reputation for mission assurance and customer satisfaction. The facility will also boast 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies to permit rapid space vehicle delivery to market, as well as capabilities to produce and fabricate the highest quality, technologically advanced, printed circuit board assembly with extensive electronic storage vaults. In addition, the facility will utilize augmented and assisted workforce product lines to produce a vast array of complex electronic and mechanical devices.

"I am excited to announce that Terran Orbital will be investing $300 million in the Space Coast to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world," said Governor DeSantis. "Satellite manufacturing is and will continue to be an important part of the economy in the Space Coast, and with this announcement we are upping the ante. In Florida we are going to continue to take the lead on space by investing in infrastructure, training highly skilled workers and maintaining an economic climate that allows companies like Terran Orbital to thrive. I congratulate them on a great decision to come to Florida."

"We are pleased to partner with Space Florida to build a facility that we view as a national asset: a commercially funded contribution to our nation's space industrial base." said Marc Bell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Terran Orbital. "Not only will we be able to expand our production capabilities to meet the growing demand for our products, but we will also bring valuable space vehicle manufacturing opportunities and capabilities to the State of Florida, investing over $300 million in new construction and equipment. By the end of 2025, we're going to create approximately 2,100 new jobs with an average wage of $84,000."

"Space Florida congratulates Terran Orbital on its selection of Florida and our Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) for a new satellite manufacturing complex," said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello. "This announcement is yet another milestone in Florida's leadership in space commerce, offering state-of-the-art development, including launch-on-demand and satellite-on-demand capability at the spaceport. We look forward to Terran's Orbital's success in the years to come and the continued activity and growth in Florida"

About Terran Orbital: Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world's most advanced Earth Observation Constellation to provide vital capabilities in image responsiveness. www.terranorbital.com

About Space Florida: Space Florida was created to strengthen Florida's position as the global leader in aerospace research, investment, exploration and commerce. As Florida's aerospace and spaceport development authority, we are committed to attracting and expanding the next generation of space industry businesses. With its highly trained workforce, proven infrastructure and unparalleled record of achievement, Florida is the ideal location for aerospace businesses to thrive – and Space Florida is the perfect partner to help them succeed. www.spaceflorida.gov

