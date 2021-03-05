Governor Ron Desantis Visits On Top Of The World Communities

The distribution of vaccines is planned for three-days, beginning Friday, March 5 and will continue through Sunday, March 7. The On Top of the World distribution site received 3500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in collaboration with the State and Marion County Emergency Management Departments and the Florida National Guard.

Governor Desantis explained the need for vaccines in Marion County, with under 50% of Marion county seniors having not yet receiving the vaccine.

The Governor went on with how impressed he was with On Top of the Worlds operation, saying, "How they did this logistically - we've seen hundreds of sites around the state and visited dozens of them, and they have this thing down, it's very seamless, they are doing a great job, and everyone was happy."

On Top of the World President, Kenneth D. Colen and his staff are happy to support efforts in the fight to combat COVID-19 and will be working to assist in future vaccine distribution to local residents and Ocala citizens.

Vaccine appointments are still available for Saturday, March 6, 2021. Please call the vaccine hotline at 352-479-3105 from 9 am - 4 pm to make an appointment. If you receive a busy signal, please keep trying. To view Governor Desantis's entire press conference, please visit www.facebook.com/ontopoftheworldflorida to view the live stream, hosted by On Top of the World.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE On Top of the World Communities

