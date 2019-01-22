Governor Tom Wolf's Minimum Wage Proposal, A Much-Needed Raise for Pennsylvanians, says Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced his proposal to raise wages for working Pennsylvanians. Starting July 1, 2019, this proposal would raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $12 an hour, with a 50 cent increase each year until reaching $15 an hour in 2025.

The fight for fair wages has been at the center of the Pennsylvania union movement. Following the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO's 2019 Legislative Conference which focused on charting a proactive worker agenda, the state federation's officers are proud to stand in support Governor Wolf's proposed wage raise.

"Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained stagnant at $7.25 for too long. All workers regardless of their profession need a living wage that recognizes the dignity of their work. Pennsylvania's economy relies on the contributions of the men and women who take care of our most vulnerable citizens, who prepare and serve the food we eat, and who make up a substantial part of our communities. Raising the minimum wage is a promotion for Pennsylvania," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

"It's time Pennsylvania catch up with our neighbor states. With this proposed raise, Pennsylvania workers can move closer to a true living wage. Nevertheless, the surest way to raise wages is through union membership and the collective bargaining agreement," added Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO