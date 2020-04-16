Governors Are Easily Seen as Handling Response to Coronavirus Pandemic Better Than Federal Government and President Trump

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the distinction between states' rights and the federal government continues to be debated, the states' governors are seen as doing a better job handling the response to the Coronavirus pandemic than the federal government. Three-quarters of Americans (76%) say their state's governor is handing the response well and this includes four in five Republicans (80%) and three-quarters of Democrats (75%) and Independents (75%). This is from an online survey conducted by Regina Corso Consulting among 2,120 U.S. adults, 18 and older between April 8 and 10, 2020.

Overall, over half of U.S. adults (55%) say the federal government is handling the Coronavirus pandemic well. This jumps to four in five Republicans (81%) and drops to over one-third of Democrats (37%) who say this. Among Independents, half (51%) say the federal government is handling the pandemic well.

Specifically, just over half of Americans (52%) say President Donald Trump is handling the response to the pandemic well. Looking at intensity, about one-quarter (27%) say he's handling it very well compared to one-third (33%) who say it is not handling it well at all. Politically, over four in five Republicans (85%) say he is handling the pandemic well compared to less than half of Independents (47%) and one-quarter of Democrats (26%).

In Congress, the two parties are seen in a similar light. Over half of Americans say the Democrats in Congress (56%) and the Republicans in Congress (55%) are handling the response to the Coronavirus pandemic well. Not surprisingly, four in five Democrats (79%) say the Democrats in Congress are handling it well and over four in five Republicans (86%) say the Republicans in Congress are handling it well. Among Independents, over half (52%) say the Republicans are handling it well and half (50%) say the Democrats are handling it well.

