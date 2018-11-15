Governors' Scholarship for Foster Youth Program Named a Mutual of America 2018 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that the Governors' Scholarship for Foster Youth program was named a Merit Finalist award recipient of its 2018 Community Partnership Award competition.

College Success Foundation (CSF), which encourages and inspires youth who are disadvantaged to graduate high school and earn their college degree, created the program after recognizing that students from foster care often face unique challenges to funding college. In 2001, CSF partnered with then-Washington Governor Gary Locke, to provide scholarships and support for college-bound students from foster care. CSF staff provides continuous support to Governors' Scholars throughout college.

Working with colleges and universities across the state, CSF also hosts an annual three-day immersive event so that high school-age youth from foster care can directly experience college life. Finally, CSF partners with colleges and community organizations to deliver wrap-around support that provides students from foster care with housing assistance, transportation, clothing and other basic needs, along with academic support and case management to help ensure success.

"As of 2017, close to 500 students have been awarded a Governors' Scholarship and approximately half have earned their college degrees – 15 times the national rate," said James Dorsey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As proud as we are of that achievement, we know more is needed. Through the advocacy efforts of CSF and our partners, we're working to bring more attention to the need for greater funding to help youth in foster care to achieve their dream of a brighter future."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 230 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America has specialized in providing retirement products and related services to organizations and their employees, as well as individuals, for over 70 years. As a mutual company, we do not have stockholders and are not publicly traded. We operate solely for the benefit of our customers, managing the Company for their long-term interest, rather than for the short-term demands of stockholders.

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence, and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception and that continue to serve us well. For more information, please visit us at mutualofamerica.com.

