GovQA Secures Fifth Annual GovTech 100 Listing

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GovQA, the leading provider of compliance automation solutions for government, is proud to announce its recognition in Government Technology's GovTech 100 for the fifth consecutive year since the list's inception.

"Our accelerating 40% year-over-year growth rate supported by our new partnership with Frontier Growth helped us secure our continued GovTech 100 listing," said Will Repole, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GovQA.

GovQA has been recognized as a top 100 company in GovTech since the list's inception five years ago.

The annual list, published by Government Technology magazine, recognizes the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the country.

"We are honored to once again be named a GovTech 100 company," said Phillip Hodge, GovQA Chief Strategic Development Officer. "We appreciate that Government Technology continues to highlight the work our state and local government partners and our employees are doing to deliver the most innovative digital government solutions in the industry."

GovQA is proud to partner with hundreds of government organizations, including 30% of the top 300 U.S. cities and counties and agencies in nearly all 50 states, and has developed a suite of government compliance solutions for public records, subpoenas, legal holds, discovery, complaints, claims, correspondence, and citizen engagement.

"For the past 20 years, GovQA has been committed to developing trusted SaaS tools and security to streamline government collaboration for compliance with federal, state and local laws," said Jen Snyder, Chief Sales Officer for GovQA. "We look forward to continuing to leverage technology that enhances the relationship between citizens and governments."

To learn more about streamlined compliance solutions for government from GovQA, visit www.govqa.com.

About GovQA

GovQA, headquartered just outside of Chicago, is the leading provider of streamlined government compliance solutions. The GovQA Exchange Platform enables cities, counties, and state agencies to securely collect and control time-sensitive information within, across, and outside governments.

About GovTech Magazine

GovTech is part of the award-winning family of magazines covering information technology's role in state and local governments. Government Technology chronicles the dynamics of governing in the information age.

Contact:

Steve Lafontaine

Director of Marketing

Slafontaine@GovQA.com

T 630.633.7355

Related Files

GOVQA SECURES FIFTH ANNUAL GOVTECH 100 LISTING_PressRelease_final.docx

GOVQA SECURES FIFTH ANNUAL GOVTECH 100 LISTING_PressRelease_final.pdf

Related Images

govqa-recognized-as-govtech-100.png

GovQA Recognized as GovTech 100 Company for 2020

GovQA has been recognized as a top 100 company in GovTech since the list's inception five years ago.

Related Links

GovQA website

GovTech website

SOURCE GovQA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.govqa.com

