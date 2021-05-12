GovQA Technology Solutions Tackle Growing Demand for Body Camera Video in Wake of New Illinois Legislation

WOODRIDGE, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New legislation in Illinois is driving dramatic changes for state law enforcement, with the potential to stretch already-limited budgets of agencies as they comply with the mandates, according to GovQA. As part of a criminal justice reform bill recently signed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, every police officer in the state will be required to wear a body camera by 2025.

"Mandating a body camera for every Illinois police officer will substantially increase the amount of available video footage as well as the volume of public requests for the footage," said Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist at GovQA. "The biggest challenges are the sheer volume and complexity of information that needs to be reviewed, redacted and approved prior to release—and the resources needed to comply."

Snyder cited a recent California case in which public safety agencies found themselves unable to recover the costs of video redaction. "Police departments that proactively prepare for the state's body camera mandate will fare much better than those who do not," she said.

GovQA, along with Veritone and other important technology partners, will offer a free webinar on May 19 at 1:00 p.m. CST to demonstrate how Illinois public safety agencies can take a proactive approach to automating their public records management process, and redact requested audio/video files, while staying compliant in a secure cloud environment. The webinar is open to (and information presented will apply to) participants in all 50 states. Advance registration is recommended.

GovQA is the only SaaS-based, public records management platform capable of secure, end-to-end public records disclosure workflows for any document type including electronic documents, videos and audio files. Through its strategic relationship with Veritone, creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, GovQA customers are able to automate the redaction of sensitive information within video and audio-based evidence up to 90 percent faster than manual methods.

"GovQA has a proven track record for providing flexible software solutions that help state and local agencies comply with changing public records laws, fulfill the release of public records at a reduced cost, and address the growing demand for accountability," said Snyder. Visit www.govqa.com to learn more.

About GovQA

GovQA is the largest provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance. Customers use GovQA software to more easily process and manage public records and information requests from citizens, the media, and other government offices. With 20 years' experience, GovQA combines trusted tools and security, proven government expertise, and a scalable platform that enables cities, counties, and state agencies to securely collect and control time-sensitive information within, across, and outside governments. Visit www.govqa.com for more information.

