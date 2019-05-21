GovSpend Recognized as One of the Top 25 Sales Organizations in the Country

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GovSpend, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, was ranked one of the Top 25 sales organizations in the United States, and CRO Jack Siney as one of the country's Top Sales Leaders.

GovSpend CRO Jack Siney and Team CRO Jack Siney with award.

Comparably recently released the best sales awards as part of their 2019 company analysis. Their methodology is unique because it's based upon crowd-sourced feedback on company operations, cultures, and compensation. They only utilize information provided by company employees, which eliminates the potential for any corporate financial or lobbying influences on the ratings.

The Top 25 ranking is particularly noteworthy because it includes Fortune 500 companies such as Salesforce, Costco, Aflac, and H-E-B, plus well-known consumer brands like T-Mobile, Chick-fil-A, and SmileDirectClub. Leading technology companies, such as Hubspot, Jabra, and UiPath, were also featured. GovSpend is the only Florida company in the ranking — with a majority of companies (8) based in California.

Top 25 Sales Departments: https://www.comparably.com/blog/?p=7583&preview=true

Top 25 Sales Leaders: https://www.comparably.com/blog/best-sales-leaders-2019/

GovSpend (govspend.com) provides several technology solutions to make the government procurement process more efficient for agencies and contractors. The foundation of the GovSpend platform is a patented database of purchase orders from government agencies around the country. This solution allows companies to target their sales & marketing activities to the agencies that are most likely to purchase their product/service and allows government agencies to ensure they are receiving the best overall value.

Since 2011 Jack Siney has led the company's sales operations and began his career working in government procurement -- acquiring F/A-18 fighter jets for the U.S. Navy. He then transitioned to working on implementing solutions to help improve government operations and has spent the past 20 years selling over $100 million in technology solutions to federal, state, and local agencies.

"It's an incredible and humbling honor to be included with this amazing group of companies and sales leaders," said CRO Jack Siney. "Our goal at GovSpend is to continue to innovate and do creative things with our sales processes that both drive revenue and make GovSpend a top destination for sales professionals."

GovSpend is the leading provider of procurement intelligence software -- providing access to a patented database of government purchase orders from federal, state, and local agencies; bid notification system; and innovative electronic quoting system for government agencies.

