Goya Distributes An Initial Donation Of 40,000 Pounds Of Food To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

"Supporting the communities that we serve is in Goya's DNA," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "Through our Goya Gives program, our commitment to helping those in need is stronger than ever and we are grateful for the partnerships we have in order to provide the resources that are desperately needed. We send our prayers and love to all those who have been affected by the hurricane."

Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of nourishing food worldwide. Since the start of the pandemic, Goya has donated over 4.5 million pounds of food. During Hurricane Maria, Goya donated over one million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene.

