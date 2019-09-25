Goya Donates 180,000 Pounds Of Food To The People Of Venezuela

In collaboration with non-profits, charitable organizations and churches in Venezuela, and with the assistance of The White House and the office of Vice President Mike Pence, Goya has successfully been able to deliver truckloads of product from U.S. Goya facilities to Venezuela. "We will do whatever we can to help our Venezuelan brothers and sisters during a time of desperate need," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. "It has been a long and difficult process and we would not be able to do it without the help and dedication of charitable organizations who are working diligently to ensure that the people of Venezuela receive nourishing food, water, and aid."

The donation of Goya Black Beans (Caraotas Negras), a Venezuelan staple, is part of Goya's charitable arm, Goya Gives, a global initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. Goya supports over 300 organizations, events, and scholarships worldwide and has always played an active role in providing food donations during times of crisis in the United States, and worldwide.

