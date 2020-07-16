Goya Donates 220,000 Pounds Of Food To Venezuela

"Our #GoyaGivesGlobal campaign extends our hand to our neighboring countries who are in desperate need of nourishing food and demonstrates Goya's history of giving critical assistance to people who need it the most, not just here in the United States, but around the globe. Venezuela has long suffered from shortages of food and we will do whatever we can to help," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

In times of desperate need, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of food worldwide. In September of 2019, in response to the outcries of starving children and families in Venezuela, Goya committed to a donation of 400,000 pounds of which only 180,000 pounds safely reached the people with the help of non-profits, churches, and charitable organizations located in Venezuela.

"We thank Goya Foods, and its President Bob Unanue for this important humanitarian donation of food to the Venezuelan people. We thank them for their donation last year, we thank them for their donation this year and we look forward to their donation next year. It is a profoundly humane and social demonstration of how the international private sector can actively help to alleviate the pain and suffering of the people of Venezuela. This humanitarian support will be transparently channeled through the protocols that the Interim Government of President Juan Guaidó has coordinated with national and international agencies to address the emergency that affects millions of Venezuelan families," said Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador of Venezuela.

Through Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values, Goya supports each year nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships, and events. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has donated a total of 2.5 million pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks. During Hurricane Maria Goya donated over 1 million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company's DNA.

