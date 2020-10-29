Goya Donates 300,000 Pounds Of Food To Honduras, El Salvador, And Guatemala #GoyaGivesGlobal

The food has been shipped directly from Goya's Texas facility to Trifinio, a territory of 7,541 km2, where the borders of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras meet and form 49 municipalities. 70% of almost one million inhabitants live in rural areas and are in desperate need of food and water. While working with the municipal authorities that are part of the cross-border region and a group of youth and female volunteers, Plan Trifinio has guaranteed the safe transport and delivery of bags, weighing 20 pounds each of food, to the people of each region.

"We have been faced with an unprecedented global crisis that has affected us all. Our #GoyaGivesGlobal campaign demonstrates Goya's history of giving critical assistance to people who need it the most, not just here in the United States, but around the globe and we will do whatever we can to help those in need," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

In times of desperate need, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of food worldwide. Through Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values, Goya supports each year nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships, and events. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has donated a total of 2.5 million pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks.

For further updates on our charitable efforts through Goya Gives, please, visit goya.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.goya.com

