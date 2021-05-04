Goya Foods Announces Recipients of the Annual Goya Scholarship Funds

The recipients of the Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year are Jordan Montoya (New Mexico), Riana Irani (Florida), Ploy Wongkeaitaroon (Ohio), and Anthony Trabasas (New York). The recipients of the Goya Employee Scholarship are Kelly Macias (New Jersey), Maria Carrero (Texas), Keicy Gonzalez (Virginia), and Felix Torres (South Carolina).

"Goya has always a long-standing history of supporting the community and implementing educational programs to help strengthen the development and growth of our youth and educational systems," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. "The Goya Scholarship Programs act not only as a symbol of our appreciation to our employees and to our community but helps promote the importance of higher education."

Goya's Culinary Arts Scholarship is available nationwide on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of $5,000 per academic year and are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding. Applicants were selected based on the standard requirements approved by Goya and administered by Scholarship America® including academic achievement, leadership, community service, and financial need.

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; the combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

About Scholarship America: Scholarship America mobilizes support for students getting into and graduating from college. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $3.1 billion in scholarship assistance to 2 million students, funding both entry-level and multi-year scholarships and emergency financial grants. More information is available at www.scholarshipamerica.org.

