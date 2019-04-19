Goya Foods Observes Holy Week With His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan And Makes Annual Donation Of 300,000 Pounds Of Food To Catholic Charities Of New York

"It is an honor, each year, for Goya to participate in the observance of Holy Thursday with His Eminence and to preserve the traditions of our heritage. We have been a proud supporter of Catholic Charities, having donated over 1.5 million pounds of food since the start of our partnership in 2013, and will continue to nourish families in need with good food," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

Goya joined His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York at their annual Holy Thursday Food Distribution, providing food pantry meals to children and families at Saint Rose of Lima Church a 510 W 165th Street, New York, NY.

"Jesus continues to multiply bread and fish through the generosity of companies like Goya," said His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

The annual Holy Thursday food distribution with Goya reaffirms Catholic Charities' partnerships with programs to provide more than 4 million meals to hungry New Yorkers. Community and parish-based food programs and pantries offer non-perishable food for families to bring home, while many locations also provide hot meals on site.

The donation is part of Goya's charitable arm, Goya Gives, a global initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. Goya supports over 300 organizations, events, and scholarships worldwide and has always played an active role in providing food donations during times of crisis in the United States, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Mexico, Haiti, Chile, Peru and El Salvador among others.

For more information, please visit, www.goya.com.

About GOYA

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information & photos:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com

SOURCE Goya Foods

Related Links

http://www.goya.com

