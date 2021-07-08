Goya Foods Pledges $2 Million To Combat Child Trafficking

WHAT: Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, hosts a press conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The National Press Club in Washington D.C., to announce the company's pledge of $2 million to combat child trafficking and to launch Goya Cares. Goya Cares is a global initiative dedicated to eliminating child trafficking both domestically and internationally. Goya will announce its support of the upcoming movie release Sound of Freedom, produced by Eduardo Verástegui, that brings attention to the urgent matter of child trafficking through the heroic actions of a former government agent. As part of the pledge, Goya Cares will work directly with organizations that combat, rescue, reunite families, and rehabilitate victims.

