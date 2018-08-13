Gozo Announces Loyalty Rewards Platform

"As travel increases worldwide, there has been a corresponding increase in loyalty program memberships," said Gozo co-creator Dr. Roy Labban. "And yet, with so many options, travelers frequently lose track of where their points are and what they're actually worth."

Underscoring the point, recent research revealed that while 66% of American travelers collect loyalty points, for every 1 point spent, 3 go unused -- an estimated $360 billion worth of annually unredeemed loyalty reward points. Enter Gozo, with a blockchain ecosystem acting as wallet, clearinghouse and travel club. Users can exchange their points for Gozo tokens, which can also be swapped for other crypto currency or fiat money. Members can also use their Gozo tokens to subscribe to the Gozo PLUS travel club, which provides access to wholesale priced travel products and services, as well as to exclusive travel benefits such as airport lounge access and global concierge services.

"As the first to market platform, there is a massive opportunity to dramatically reshape the global travel and loyalty rewards industry," said Gozo co-creator and seasoned world traveler Ziad Nassar.

Gozo is an industry-first blockchain-enabled multi-token crypto wallet, loyalty reward points clearing house, and travel club. Gozo's simple and consumer friendly interface allows users to harness the power and complexity of blockchain to track and exchange valuable loyalty reward points into crypto tokens or even local fiat currency. For more, visit www.gozo.io

