GoZone WiFi launches new Touchless Menu for restaurants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoZone WiFi, a leading U.S.-based WiFi analytics and marketing SaaS company, has unveiled a new product called Touchless Menu™ to help restaurants adapt to safety and health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touchless Menu creates a contactless ordering experience during dine-in service. Guests access the restaurant's food and beverage menu by connecting to a special WiFi network, which pushes the digital menu to the guest's smartphone, tablet, laptop or other WiFi-enabled device.

"Our team developed Touchless Menu after hearing from restaurant owners and operators across the country who are struggling to navigate a safe reopening," said Todd Myers, GoZone WiFi CEO. "The Touchless Menu gives restaurants an opportunity to reassure patrons that they're taking actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The Touchless Menu is safer than sanitizing reusable menus, which require cleaning by staff members between uses. It also provides significant cost savings over printed single-use menus, while being environmentally conscious.

"Guests need to feel safe and comfortable in coming back to our restaurants," said Mark Ferguson, who is using Touchless Menu at his restaurant, Ferg's Sports Bar in St. Petersburg, Florida. "Many of my guests feel more comfortable using their personal devices rather than touching a physical menu. Touchless Menu encourages a comfortable experience."

While other digital menu solutions are available, they are expensive to install and maintain, or they're clunky offerings that required guests to follow complicated instructions. Touchless Menu, by comparison, is affordable and it's the easiest digital menu to use.

Restaurant operators quickly upload their current menu to a drag-and-drop menu editor with pre-built menu templates. The Touchless Menu works by simply plugging in a pre-configured router box to a restaurant's existing Internet router to set up guest WiFi access. Once set up, guests can instantly view the menu on their personal WiFi-enabled devices inside the restaurant.

The Touchless Menu includes a drag-and-drop menu editor, pre-built menu templates and a router box. GoZone is offering one-time complimentary design services to help restaurants quickly return to operation.

