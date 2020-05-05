GP Capital Group Offers Investment Opportunity with Soaring 20% Return and Asset Protection

CORONA, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Capital Group, (www.GPCapitalGroup.com), invites qualified investors to discover the next generation of investing, with high returns backed by hard assets.

Now, qualified investors can get out of low-performing and highly volatile stocks, bonds and mutual funds, and move into a new investment instrument that pays up to a 20% annual return, and is backed by hard assets.

GP Capital Group is not a typical financial services company. It is a vertically integrated business specializing in the AgTech/Controlled Environment Micro-Farm (CEM) sector. This is one of the fastest growing markets in the nation, and is now experiencing significant disruption due to current food shortages and extreme cracks in our nation's supply chains.

Forbes says AgTech is "A great investment for the future."

The Wall Street Journal says agriculture investments "draw interest in uncertain times," and "the fact that their returns aren't correlated to stocks and bonds could make them more attractive."

During the current pandemic and economic crisis, it is vital that investors look to new types of opportunities that offer solid yields with lower risk.

The GP Capital Group Investment Plan Features:

Substantial Returns: Up to 20% Annually

Security: Backed by Hard Assets

Tax Deductible

IRA Qualified

Asset Ownership: with Simple Exit Strategy

Double Investment: In as Few as 5 years

Within the United States alone, Agribusiness brings in $3.0 trillion annually in revenue. But this sector is experiencing a sea-change of profound transformation. This revolution comes about only a few times in a lifetime, and offers savvy investors with a unique window of opportunity.

Interested qualified investors are encouraged to contact GP Capital Group to request a prospectus.

For more information on investing with GP Capital Group, call: (951) 407-9442, or visit: www.GPCapitalgroup.com.

This is not an offer to buy or sell any security or investment vehicle. Offer made through Prospectus only. Void where prohibited.

