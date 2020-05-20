GP PRO Toolkit Helps Ensure Businesses are Hygiene Ready Upon Re-Opening

ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific and a leading provider of advanced dispensing solutions for commercial facilities, has launched Hygiene Ready, a robust online resource designed to help restaurants, retailers, arenas, commercial and industrial facilities, and other businesses safely re-open amidst COVID-19 and restore employee and consumer confidence shaken by the virus.

"As businesses are processing how best to safely re-open in the wake of COVID-19, it is imperative for GP PRO to join the conversation about hygiene readiness. This is a key tenet of the value we provide businesses," said Mike Adams, president of GP PRO. "Through straightforward guidance, tools and resources, we hope to do our part to make the transition into the new normal an easier one."

According to Adams, GP PRO developed the Hygiene Ready toolkit in response to dozens of customer conversations and following in-depth analyses of its consumer and market surveys, as well as what GP PRO saw as confusing and often conflicting virus containment measures.

At the heart of the toolkit is critical guidance that GP PRO synthesized from resources published by Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), World Health Organization (WHO), and other national resource guidelines. This guidance is presented as industry-specific, actionable hygiene checklists that address basic infection prevention measures, safe workplace practices, and engineered workplace controls.

Additional toolkit elements include a reference library with links to leading health organizations and timely news stories; proper hygiene training materials for employers and employees; hygiene best-practice videos; and customizable marketing signage, including floor graphics, posters, counter cards, and more. More tools will be added to the toolkit in the coming weeks.

The Hygiene Ready toolkit can be viewed and downloaded at www.gppro.com/solutions/workplace-hygiene.

