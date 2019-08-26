GP Solutions Named Top Stock For 4th Quarter of 2019

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," was named a top stock pick by Insight News (formerly Business Management News).

The article reported, "GP Solutions has developed the world's most innovative transportable, indoor farms, which can be set up quickly virtually anywhere to grow a variety of vegetable, herbs and crops. Called GrowPods, these automated systems allow businesses, entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, grocery stores, schools and organizations to grow fresh, healthy food on-site that is free from disease and dangerous chemicals."

The article also noted that although GP Solutions is not in the cannabis industry, it has licensed its technology to take advantage of the explosive growth in that sector.

"The company has also licensed its technology to Micro Lab Farms for exclusive use in the cannabis industry. These specially tuned systems allow licensed cannabis growers to cultivate their crops quickly, with a much smaller investment than buying land or investing in greenhouses or converting a warehouse to a grow facility," the publication reported. "Plus, GrowPods make it easy to grow robust crops and obtain a fast ROI on investment."

In addition to GP Solutions, the publication's other top picks are: Starbucks, McDonald's, Target, Johnson and Johnson, Cronos Group, and First Solar.

GrowPods are finely tuned, automated, transportable and scalable micro-farms that have been shown to grow all types of crops, including cannabis, at a faster rate than conventional means of agriculture.

The article concluded: "GP Solutions is much smaller than the other companies on this list. But with that comes opportunity for investors looking for a stock that has the potential for rapid growth."

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

To read the article, visit: businessmanagement.news.

