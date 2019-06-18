GP Solutions Offers Financing So Businesses Can Quickly Get Up and Growing in the $992 Billion U.S. Agriculture Industry

CORONA, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms, announced it is now offering financing to provide businesses with a quick, low-cost pathway to begin growing profitable herbs and vegetables with the advanced "GrowPod" system.

GrowPods are portable, automated, perfectly-tuned cultivation environments that use significantly less space and water than conventional methods. The proprietary plug-and-play system allows a business to have a sustainable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly farm located virtually anywhere.

GP Solutions' new financing plans offer a variety of options for businesses to enter the highly profitable world of micro-farming.

GrowPods can be customized to provide the perfect environment for a wide variety of cash-crops, herbs and vegetables.

The system features a number of advanced technologies, including optimized photosynthesis, high level security, 24/7 remote control, video monitoring via a cloud-based platform, and precision environmental controls for temperature, humidity, and other vital factors.

Unlike other growing systems that use fixed greenhouses or require enormous capital for large indoor "warehouse farms," GrowPods are modular, scalable, indoor micro-farms that can be placed virtually anywhere. The pods have been shown to outperform other methods of cultivation, providing quicker harvest times with higher yields and greater consistency.

GrowPod farmers are provided with data, insights and other tools to further refine and improve their crops. As a sealed environment, GrowPods give farmers the ability to keep crops and strains separated, eliminating contaminants, pathogens, and pesticides.

For more information on GP Solutions' financing options or the GrowPod system, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

ABOUT GP SOLUTIONS:

GP Solutions developed "GrowPods" – portable, modular, automated indoor micro-farms that provide optimum conditions for plant cultivation with total environmental control.

