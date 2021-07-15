GP Strategies Agrees to Merge with Learning Technologies Group, Creating One of the World's Largest Workforce Transformation Companies

COLUMBIA, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX), a global workforce transformation solutions provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group (AIM: LTG.L), a provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, for $20.85 per GP Strategies share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $394 million. This transaction represents a premium of 40% over the volume weighted average closing price of GP Strategies shares over the past 180 days, 30% over the volume weighted average closing price over the past 60 days and 32% over the closing price on July 14, 2021, the last trading day prior to this announcement. GP Strategies' Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction.

Together, Learning Technologies Group and GP Strategies will create one of the world's largest workforce transformation companies providing solutions to help organizations and their employees operate more effectively by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services that are customized to meet its clients' needs. This transaction will also provide GP Strategies access to a larger client base, broader product and services offerings, and a larger global footprint, unlocking substantial value and growth opportunities driven by greater scale, diversity and balance across all products, services, and geographies.

"This transaction represents a tremendous opportunity for our customers and our talented employees to work with the global leader in workplace talent and learning, while providing our shareholders with a meaningful premium to our existing stock price," said Adam Stedham, Chief Executive Officer at GP Strategies. "This combination not only accelerates our growth strategy, but it will also bolster GP Strategies' best-in-class platform with complementary products and specialist services to drive successful and meaningful workforce transformation for our clients. Together, we will offer a customized, holistic tool kit to organizations at the forefront of workplace innovation all around the globe."

Mr. Stedham continued, "This agreement with Learning Technologies Group is a true testament to the many strengths of our organization, including our reputation in the industry, technical expertise and highly qualified workforce. This combination will position both companies for immediate success and long-term growth while providing GP Strategies shareholders with immediate and certain premium value."

"LTG has long admired GP Strategies and has been in regular contact with their management about a possible combination over the past few years, said Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of Learning Technologies Group. "I look forward to welcoming GP's teams and people, who are joining an exciting journey as we benefit from consolidation of the growing corporate learning and talent management industry."

The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to GP Strategies shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing of the transaction, GP Strategies will become a division of Learning Technologies Group and its shares will no longer be listed on the NYSE. The Company expects to continue to go to market with the GP Strategies brand and portfolio of offerings.

Sagard Capital Partners Management, GP Strategies' largest shareholder, supports the transaction and has entered into a voting and support agreement to vote its shares in favor of the transaction, subject to customary terms and conditions.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. Gravity's solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions, from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions, to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.

LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.

LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Reflektive, Bridge, PDT Global and Open LMS, are at the forefront of innovation and best practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and is acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.

For more, visit ltgplc.com.

