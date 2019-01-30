GP Strategies Earns Three Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) today announced that it won three of the coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards in Technology. Winners were announced at the Excellence Awards Gala during the Excellence19 conference on January 24, 2019. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

GP Strategies, in collaboration with its customers, received awards for the following projects:

Silver | Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology (Gerdau)Process Automation: Delivering on the Promise of Self-Service - In an effort to improve data integrity and increase efficiencies across their organization, Gerdau turned to GP Strategies to implement a process automation solution that would transform Gerdau's current submission request for their employees. The Mana application is an SAP-based workflow and process solution with automated notifications and rule-based workflow routing. This easy-to-use, low-maintenance solution with smart technology has increased approval ratings across the organization and decreased returned and rejected requests due to incomplete or incorrect forms. Gerdau's HR department now operates with efficiency and clarity in their processes. Bronze | Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology (Major Automotive Manufacturer)360' Competitive Training Tool - A major automotive manufacturer's vehicle had new competition on the market. In order for the company's sales consultants to efficiently and effectively serve their client base, they needed to have the broadest range of knowledge on not only their vehicles, but also on their main competitor's vehicles. Partnering with GP Strategies, the company devised a solution to provide a cost-effective, scalable solution that met all the business requirements and more. The solution, a mobile-based 360' interactive performance support tool, allowed training to be quickly dispersed to sales consultants, offering them a fully immersive experience inside the competition's vehicle. Word tracks inside hotspots were uniquely and carefully created for the sales consultants to help them learn and speak to the advantages and differences between vehicles. The 360' solution has been a major success and is now being used in many other divisions within the company while also becoming a key strategy to prepare for new vehicle launches. Bronze | Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools (SEP) (CooperVision)CooperVision Sales Force Development Program - Every year CooperVision hosts an internal conference, the Americas Sales Conference (ASC), for their regional sales team. The purpose of this conference is for CooperVision to equip their sales force with the latest data, industry trends, knowledge, and skills to effectively market CooperVision's products to eye care professionals. GP Strategies' collaborative team created a highly engaging solution that included high-gloss materials, instructionally sound and activity-rich workshops, an interactive digital game, and a Sales Success Playbook that sales representatives could use after the conference. During the conference, learners received these learning assets digitally using partner platforms Allego and Showpad, which integrate mobile cloud and video technology. Following the conference, throughout 2018, GP Strategies provided CooperVision with regular updates to the Sales Success Playbook, ensuring that sales representatives remained aware of the latest industry trends, product releases, sales strategies, marketing tools, and relevant sales data.

"We're proud to honor the innovators. As human capital management continues to evolve, the creativity of the award winners is breathtaking. Organizations of all sizes showed that creativity and technology can create new and better work experiences for businesses and their employees," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"We were blown away," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group. "Our research was confirmed by the entrants' responsiveness to the needs of employers who seek to align technology to the goals of their businesses. Every Technology Award entry embodied a win-win proposition for employers and employees."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

About Brandon Hall Group

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. They conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, and expertise in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, talent acquisition, and human resources. At the core of their offerings is a membership program that empowers excellence through content, collaboration, and community. Their members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. Additional information may be found at www.brandonhall.com.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

