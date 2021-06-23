GP Strategies Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

COLUMBIA, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the 4th time GP Strategies has received the award.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are honored to be recognized as a GM Supplier of the Year, especially during a time when the circumstances required us to quickly pivot how we support GM's most important business priorities," stated Martha Manting, Senior Vice President, GP Strategies. "In partnership with GM, we shifted to a completely virtual approach and created innovative ways to continue the critical work that drives their sales and service initiatives. We are very proud of our strategic partnership with GM and the trust they place in us."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

© 2021 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved.

GP Strategies and GP Strategies with logo design are registered trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation

Related Links

https://www.gpstrategies.com

