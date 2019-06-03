GP Strategies Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

COLUMBIA, Md., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the 2nd time GP Strategies has received the award.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are honored to be awarded GM Supplier of the Year once again," said Martha Manting, Senior Vice President of GP Strategies. "We take pride in our role as GM's trusted partner and look forward to continuing to work diligently to help improve the performance of their dealer network."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, and consulting and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

General Motors is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

© 2019 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation

