GP Strategies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GP Strategies Corporation

Aug 09, 2021, 06:45 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Revenue of $128.8 million, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $106.1 million, for the second quarter of 2020, or an increase of 21.3%.
  • Gross profit of $23.8 million, or 18.5% , for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $15.9 million, or 15.0%, for the second quarter of 2020
  • Net income of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2020
  • Earnings per share of $0.14 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss per share of $(0.04) for the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.33 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to an adjusted earnings per share of $0.12 for the second quarter of 2020

Revenue

Our revenue increased $22.6 million, or 21.3%, during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The net increase is due to a $10.1 million increase in our North America segment, a $8.2 million increase in our EMEA segment and a $4.4 million increase in our Emerging Markets segment. Excluding the effects of divestitures, and foreign currency exchange rate changes, our revenue increased $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Our revenue decreased $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2021 due to a divested revenue stream resulting from the sale of our IC Axon Division on October 1, 2020. The foreign currency exchange rate changes resulted in a $3.7 million increase in U.S. dollar reported revenue during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating income

Operating income increased $4.7 million to operating income of $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The net increase is primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in gross profit to $23.8 million, or 18.5%, of revenue from $15.9 million, or 15.0%, of revenue primarily due to operating restructuring initiatives implemented in fiscal year 2020 that resulted in reduced costs and improved efficiencies. This increase was partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses, a $0.9 million increase in restructuring charges, a $0.7 million increase in sales and marketing expenses and a $0.4 million loss on the sale of a business in the United Kingdom in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income (loss)

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.04) per share, for the second quarter of 2020. After accounting for special items, which are set forth in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EPS below, Adjusted EPS was $0.33 and $0.12 for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Investor Call

As previously announced, on July 15, 2021, GP Strategies entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc, a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.

Due to the pending acquisition, GP Strategies will not host an earnings conference call with respect to its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS), and free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's results. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior to, either net income, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or cash flow, as a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, because these measures may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most comparable U.S. GAAP equivalents, see the Non-GAAP Reconciliations, along with related footnotes, below.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, and other commercial and government customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events on our business and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control and risks related to the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Learning Technologies Group plc, a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales ("LTG"), Learning Technologies Acquisition Corporation, a Delaware corporation and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of LTG ("US Holdco"), and Gravity Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of US Holdco, and the related merger. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLES FOLLOW

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) 

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020





Revenue

$    128,782

$    106,144

$    243,333

$    234,425

Cost of revenue

104,954

90,247

198,064

200,914

Gross profit

23,828

15,897

45,269

33,511

General and administrative expenses

15,442

14,180

30,278

31,464

Sales and marketing expenses

2,562

1,857

5,030

3,696

Restructuring charges

1,763

855

2,462

855

Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration

269

Gain (loss) on sale of business

(377)

(377)

1,064

Operating income (loss)

3,684

(995)

6,853

(1,440)

Interest expense

197

607

378

1,585

Other expense

196

189

1,019

689

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

3,291

(1,791)

5,456

(3,714)

Income tax expense (benefit)

812

(1,185)

1,253

(1,814)

Net income (loss)

$        2,479

$ (606)

4,203

(1,900)





Basic weighted average shares outstanding

17,453

17,144

17,389

17,113

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

18,321

17,207

18,237

17,162





Per common share data:



Basic earnings (loss) per share

$          0.14

$        (0.04)

$0.24

$        (0.11)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$          0.14

$        (0.04)

$          0.23

$        (0.11)





Other data:



Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$      11,100

$        5,984

$      20,294

$        9,408

Adjusted EPS (1)

$          0.33

$          0.12

$          0.58

$          0.09

(1)

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to investors in evaluating its results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP equivalent, see the Non- GAAP Reconciliations, along with related footnotes, below.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands) 

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue by segment (2):



North America

$   82,999

$   72,913

$ 155,328

$ 157,849

Europe Middle East Africa

31,831

23,680

61,804

55,578

Emerging Markets

13,952

9,551

26,201

20,998

Total revenue                                                  

$ 128,782

$ 106,144

$ 243,333

$ 234,425


Gross profit by segment (2):

North America

$   16,676

$  13,527

$   31,169

$   26,585

Europe Middle East Africa

4,993

1,393

10,043

5,169

Emerging Markets

2,159

977

4,057

1,757

Total gross profit                                            

$   23,828

$  15,897

$   45,269

$   33,511

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$    (3,935)

$  22,918

$    (3,371)

$   32,765

Capital expenditures  

(554)

(579)

(1,009)

(1,046)

     Free cash in (out) flow

$    (4,489)

$  22,339

$    (4,380)

$   31,719


(2)

Effective July 1, 2020, we began managing our business under a new organizational structure on a regional basis through our three geographic markets, North America, EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) and Emerging Markets. Effective January 1, 2021 as a result of change in management, we transferred one of our businesses from our North America segment to our EMEA segment. In addition, we realigned some of our business between our OPS and TPS solutions to more accurately align with their focus industries. We have reclassified the segment financial information herein for the prior year periods to reflect the changes in our segment reporting and conform to the current year's presentation.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA (3)

(In thousands) 

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$     2,479

$       (606)

$    4,203

$    (1,900)

Interest expense

197

607

378

1,585

Income tax expense (benefit)

812

(1,185)

1,253

(1,814)

Depreciation and amortization

1,487

2,077

2,959

4,254

EBITDA

4,975

893

8,793

2,125

Adjustments:



Non-cash stock compensation expense

1,620

1,536

3,287

2,792

Restructuring charges

1,763

855

2,462

855

Severance expense

585

2,354

1,124

2,565

Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration

269

Foreign currency transaction losses

372

346

1,621

842

Legal acquisition/divestiture and transaction

1,408

2,258

1,038

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset

103

255

Loss (gain) on sale of business

377

377

(1,064)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,100

$     5,984

$  20,294

$     9,408


(3)

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is a widely used non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance. It is presented as supplemental information that the Company believes is useful to investors to evaluate its results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and other unusual or infrequently occurring items. For the periods presented, these other items are restructuring charges, severance expense, loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign currency transaction losses, legal acquisition/divestiture and transaction costs, impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset, and gain on sale of business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute either for net income, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or for cash flow, as a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EPS (4)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$       0.14

$      (0.04)

$       0.23

$      (0.11)

Restructuring charges

0.07

0.04

0.10

0.04

Severance expense

0.02

0.10

0.05

0.11

Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration

0.01

Foreign currency transaction losses

0.02

0.01

0.07

0.03

Legal acquisition/divestiture and transaction costs

0.06

0.10

0.04

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset

0.01

Settlement of contingent consideration in shares

0.01

0.01

Loss (gain) on sale of business

0.02

0.02

(0.04)

Adjusted EPS

$       0.33

$       0.12

$       0.58

$       0.09


(4)

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as earnings per diluted share excluding the gain or loss on the change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration and special charges, such as restructuring, and other unusual or infrequently occurring items of income or expense. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the gain on change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration and other special charges, when considered together with our U.S. GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)


June 30, 
2021

December 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

Current assets:


Cash

$               15,460

$               23,076

Accounts and other receivables

100,494

110,575

Unbilled revenue

38,254

28,100

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,537

15,186

Assets held for sale

40,875

42,463

Total current assets

217,620

219,400

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,880

4,650

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,752

20,862

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

125,124

126,245

Other assets

9,012

10,619

Total assets

$             373,388

$             381,776




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$               83,583

$               91,572

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,382

5,523

Deferred revenue

16,511

16,509

Liabilities held for sale

4,823

5,868

Total current liabilities

110,299

119,472

Long-term debt

8,995

12,748

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

13,878

16,260

Other liabilities

9,386

9,950

Total liabilities

142,558

158,430

Total stockholders' equity

230,830

223,346

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             373,388

$             381,776

