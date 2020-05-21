GP Strategies Takes a Comprehensive Approach to COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

COLUMBIA, Md., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is expanding its support across the United States and Puerto Rico. GP Strategies is working alongside public and private institutions to develop and deliver emergency response and recovery services that will help them implement measures to prepare for safe reopening and ongoing continuity as new guidelines come out across the country.

As efforts to reopen the United States become a major focus over the next several months, GP Strategies is prioritizing their business continuity and planning services to support businesses and governments. In May 2020, GP Strategies was part of a select team chosen to support 28 counties in the state of Florida with its COVID-19 recovery efforts. These services will include applying for FEMA Public Assistance and accurately accounting for eligible expenses related to COVID-19 response and preparedness activities. Additionally, the company is supporting similar initiatives across Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Texas, and Puerto Rico. GP Strategies has worked with many of these states in the past to support natural disaster relief efforts during hurricane season and unexpected natural disaster outbreaks.

"As this pandemic unfolds, our team has customized a variety of support services based on our clients' individual needs," stated Joshua Norman, Director, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, GP Strategies. "We have decades of experience preparing for and responding to emergencies and events including terrorism, natural disasters, and pandemics and have been serving governments and private industry throughout the country since the beginning of this pandemic. We have assisted with initial response efforts, such as coronavirus testing, and are providing financial recovery services and help with preparation for a potential future outbreak with planning, training, and testing of response capabilities," added Norman.

In addition to federal, state, and local governments and public health institutions, GP Strategies has been contacted by a variety of private organizations that need help as well. "We are speaking with colleges and universities that need assistance to safely reopen their schools this fall. This is certainly one area that is extremely important to address, and we are developing plans to assist them with their reopening strategy," said Norman.

