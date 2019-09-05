GP Transco Becomes 3rd Highest-Paying Trucking Company in the US

DARIEN, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, 2019, truckdriverssalary.com updated their Top 10 Best Trucking Companies to Work For list, placing GP Transco at number 3 based on truck driver salary, benefits, and quality of employment. GP Transco's driver pay is currently 26 percent above the current annual national truck driver salary average of $66,711.

GP Transco

Furthermore, the only two companies to surpass GP Transco on TruckDriversSalary.com when it comes to driver pay are private fleets rather than carriers – this makes GP Transco the highest paying true trucking company in the United States.

"It is our priority to stay competitive with pay make sure our truck drivers are compensated well for their work," says Marija Jamontas, Vice President of Human Resources and Safety at GP Transco. "We think that the new OTP performance bonus program helps tremendously. This, combined with health benefits, 401k matching, life insurance, and other perks adds up to a compelling package."

According to TruckDriversSalary, the Illinois-based carrier is a great choice for experienced truck drivers due to the driver benefits, the company's utilization of advanced technologies, and its honest and respectful attitude towards drivers. "The company's commitment to drivers and transparency has helped push them into one of the fastest-growing trucking outfits in the country."

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with 400 trucks and over 600 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading solutions. GP Transco's sister companies include GP Transco Logistics and OpenRoad TMS.

Media Contact:

Sergey Bort

Phone: 708.286.5411

Email: sergey@GPtransco.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

GP Transco Homepage

GP Transco TruckDriversSalary.com Profile

SOURCE GP Transco

Related Links

https://www.gptransco.com/

