GP Transco Named an Inc. 5000 Company for the 5th Time

JOLIET, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Transco, a growing over-the-road trucking and logistics company, earned a position on the Inc. 5000 listing for the fifth time with a growth rate of 65%, ranking at #4,334.

Inc. 5000 is an annual publication that lists privately-held companies for outstanding growth - "If entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of an economy, consider Inc.'s ranking of 5,000 companies America's circulatory system. Our annual report looks at these fast-growing innovators--and how they made our list." -Inc. 5000.

GP Transco is an Inc. 5000 Company for the Fifth Time

"Earning an Inc. 5000 listing for the fifth time is a testament to the hard work of our drivers, office staff, and shop mechanics," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "Despite our growth, it is a priority for us here at GP Transco to not lose sight of what brought us to where we are today - the fair treatment of our staff and drivers, always thinking outside of the box in terms on innovation and technology, and providing our customers with top-of-the-line service and support".

The 520 truck carrier has been a topic of discussion on a number of listings including Crain's Fast 50, a #1 company on the Truck Drivers Salary Top-10 list, Smart-Trucking's Best Company to Work for in 2020 and 2021, and now, Inc. 5000 for the fifth time.

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

Media Contact: Sergey Bort, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Business Development | [email protected]

Related Images

gp-transco-inc-5000.jpg

GP Transco Inc. 5000

GP Transco is an Inc. 5000 Company for the Fifth Time

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdzqTT-nzkg

SOURCE GP Transco