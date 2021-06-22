GPA Midstream Association Honors Three with Environmental Excellence Awards

TULSA, Okla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPA Midstream Association announced today that members DCP Midstream (Denver) and Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia) are recipients of its 2021 Environmental Excellence Award, while Energy Transfer's Dual Drive Technologies (Dallas) receives the award among affiliated GPSA Midstream Suppliers (GPSA) membership.

GPA Midstream criteria for the award are based on outstanding environmental initiative and leadership; GPSA's award category focuses on innovative environmental solutions. Measurable results and repeatable processes are required in the considerations.

DCP Midstream is being recognized with this award for its voluntary, industry-leading methane mapping and mitigation initiative, a cooperative effort with Kairos Aerospace. Airborne hyperspectral sensors were used to survey more than 14,000 miles of pipeline, and DCP leveraged this data and incorporated advanced analytics to inform and accelerate the company's methane reduction activities. DCP has since expanded this initiative and is continuing to use the data collected to drive operational excellence and reduce the company's methane emissions.

Saudi Aramco's award comes from combining several complementing environmental sustainability initiatives and innovative solutions at its Haradh Gas Plant Department that resulted in greenhouse gas emission reductions and air quality management for the plant. The project yielded significant operational efficiency enhancements while improving environmental emission rates for the facility by reducing flaring and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Dual Drive Technologies was selected for the company's reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and increased function efficiency associated residue compression units in Energy Transfer's gas processing plants in the Permian Basin of Texas. The unique technology features both a gas driver and electric drive operating on the same compression skid, relying on the electric motor 80 percent of the time, to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions without placing an undue burden on the electrical grid.

The Environmental Excellence Award is determined through an application, review and selection process managed by the GPA Midstream Environmental Committee.

GPA Midstream will celebrate Environmental Excellence Award recipients and the association's 100th anniversary at the 2021 GPA Midstream Convention to be held in-person in San Antonio, Sept. 26 - 29.

For more information about GPA Midstream awards, visit GPAMidstream.org. For more information about the association's annual convention, visit GPAMidstreamConvention.org.

GPA Midstream Association has served the U.S. energy industry since 1921 and represents corporate members engaged in a wide variety of services that move vital energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil from production areas to markets across the United States. The association's mission is to responsibly serve and represent the midstream energy industry with collaborative expertise, safety and advocacy through its member companies and staff, focused on sustainability, to the benefit of all. For more information, visit GPAMidstream.org.

