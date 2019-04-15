GPA Midstream Association Recognizes ONEOK With Energy Conservation Award

SAN ANTONIO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association today honored ONEOK with the Award for Energy Conservation during the association's 98th annual GPA Midstream Convention.

It was the first time for the award, and ONEOK earned the honor for an energy load shedding program that was implemented to reduce energy consumption across its operating system.

The ONEOK initiative will be summarized in full during the Facility Design, Operation & Maintenance Committee meeting held later this week at the GPA Midstream Convention

The Award for Energy Conservation category is open to all GPA Midstream Association members, with a comparable award also being available to members of the GPSA Midstream Suppliers organization.

Award applications are judged by an independent panel of individuals from the GPA Midstream Facility Design, Operations & Maintenance Committee.

For more information about the Award for Energy Conservation and other midstream honors, visit GPAMidstream.org.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as "midstream" activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities.

SOURCE GPA Midstream Association

